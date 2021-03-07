Missing boater's body recovered from Lake Ponchartrain

The body of a boater reported missing was pulled from Lake Ponchartrain today, the Coast Guard says.

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 11:30 a.m. Sunday for the boater, who went missing Saturday evening after the boat in which they were riding struck the Highway 11 drawbridge.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans [lnks.gd] received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's [lnks.gd]office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive.

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard collided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel.

The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.

