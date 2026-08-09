Missing Baton Rouge man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Chester Baggett has been canceled.

Baggett was located safe.

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The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for a 64-year-old man last seen Tuesday night.

According to state police, Chester Baggett was last seen at 14740 Florida Boulevard at around 10 p.m.

Louisiana State Police

Family reports that Baggett has a medical condition that may cause him to become disoriented. He's believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding Baggett's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or dial 911.