Millions of eggs sold at Kroger, Brookshire’s locations in several states recalled for salmonella concerns

(Gray News) — Millions of eggs distributed to several states are being recalled for potential salmonella contamination.

Midwest Poultry Services announced the recall Wednesday.

The recall includes nearly 1.6 million dozen white-shell eggs and brown cage-free eggs that were produced on farms in Texas.

They have best-by dates or sell-by dates between July 20 and Aug. 17.

The eggs were distributed to food service and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Mississippi.

The eggs were sold at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery and other smaller retailers.

The recalled eggs have an identifying code number printed on the sides of the carton. For a list of exact codes included in this recall, visit the FDA’s website.

Midwest Poultry said there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recalled eggs.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea and abdominal issues. It can cause more serious illness in young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

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