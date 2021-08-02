Millions in state tax refunds to become Unclaimed Property

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says that taxpayers have until September 15, 2021, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Department issued letters to 12,818 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

According to the Department, the amount of unclaimed refunds is $10.2 million, issued by paper check from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

To claim a refund, LDR says taxpayers must complete and return a voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated July 28, 2021.

The department will issue a replacement check to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Sept. 15 deadline.

Funds not claimed by the deadline will be transferred to the Unclaimed Property Division, they say.

