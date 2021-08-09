Mike the Tiger got his vaccination

One more LSU Tiger is all vaxed up - and it's "The" tiger.

Mike VII, LSU's live tiger mascot, received his first COVID-19 vaccination on July 16, and received his second shot on Friday.

His veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, administered the vaccine which was donated by Zoetis. The company is donating more than 11,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of more than 100 mammalian species living in zoos, conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions, and government organizations located in 27 states.

According to LSU, Mike VII has not shown any adverse effects from the vaccine. His caretakers will continue to monitor him closely as always. LSU says it is dedicated to providing the best care for Mike VII.

A "Be like Mike" post was on the tiger's well-tended and frequently-updated Facebook page this morning.

In 2020, lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. It is believed that the animals contracted the virus from zookeepers. Because of this, in 2020 LSU put up barricades around the Tiger Habitat to keep visitors at least 10 feet from Mike VII. Now that Mike has been vaccinated, the barricades will be removed the week of Aug. 17.

In addition to the barricades around the habitat, the LSU mascot team instituted procedures to prevent disease transmission. LSU also restricted access to the night house to only those personnel directly involved in Mike’s care, LSU says.

Zoetis' COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for experimental use by the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, and the state veterinarian. The vaccine deployment to dozens of zoos follows Zoetis’ response in January to a request from the San Diego Zoo following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. There have also been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in captive tigers. More information about this program by Zoetis can be found online at https://news.zoetis.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Zoetis-Donates-COVID-19-Vaccines-to-Help-Support-the-Health-of-Zoo-Animals/default.aspx [news.zoetis.com] .

Mike VII was donated to LSU from “Wild at Heart Wildlife Center” in Okeechobee, Fla. He arrived on campus on Aug. 15, 2017. He is currently four years old and will turn five on Sept. 13, 2021.

LSU has had a live tiger since Oct. 21, 1936, starting with Mike I, who was purchased from the Little Rock Zoo. Mike II was purchased from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La., and Mike III was purchased from the Seattle Zoo.

Mikes IV, V and VI were all donated to LSU from rescue facilities. LSU has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958, and LSU does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers. By providing a home for a tiger that needs one, LSU hopes to raise awareness about the problem of irresponsible breeding and the plight of tigers kept illegally and/or inappropriately in captivity in the U.S.

The tiger habitat and LSU’s animal care plan are licensed by the USDA. The facility, tiger and animal care programs are inspected annually to ensure that they comply with the Federal Animal Welfare Act and other USDA policies and guidelines.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the U.S. and the only one in Louisiana. The LSU SVM is dedicated to improving the lives of people and animals through education, research, and service.