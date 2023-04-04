Middle school student arrested, allegedly put hidden camera disguised as pen in girls' locker room

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Galvez Middle School student is in custody after a hidden camera linked to the student was discovered in the girls locker room.

"We were able to get this under control pretty quickly," said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Donovan Jackson. "I know it's kind of an alarming situation, but we do want parents to know we were able to get this under control."

On Friday, the school's principal sent an email to families letting them know that an incident took place on campus involving images taken of students without their knowledge.

The principal did not elaborate, citing the on-going investigation.

According to WBRZ, the recording device was disguised as a pen.

Hidden camera pens have been around for years. They're cheap, readily available and can record HD quality video along with sound.

As far as what was recorded, the sheriff's office would not say.

"The content of the video is still kind of under investigation right now, so there's not much we can say on that but we have been able to make contact with those parents and make them aware."

Louisiana's video voyeurism law specifically targets recordings made for lewd purposes or recordings made secretly that include certain kinds of nudity or sexual contact.

The student responsible has been arrested and charged, and the sheriff's office says all those seen on video have been notified.

"The parties responsible for this, they have been arrested and charged. We believe that the situation has been taken under control, and again the parents who have students or children who were involved with this, they were notified. We are working with them as well to make sure they know their students will remain safe as well"