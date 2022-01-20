Metairie man arrested after wrong-way interstate pursuit

State Troopers arrested a Metairie man and booked him on drunk driving charges after he allegedly led them on a wrong-way pursuit on I-10 in Ascension Parish.

Steven O'Neill, 33, was booked with DWI, driving the wrong way on a highway, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

The incident happened after 11 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 10 near the Bluff Road Overpass in Ascension Parish. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes, troopers say.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and so troopers began o chase it. After that vehicle nearly struck several westbound vehicles head-on, troopers attempted a rolling roadblock to stop it. The vehicle hit a State Police vehicle, then ran off the road into the median. That's when troopers were able to take O'Neill into custody.

Troopers say that O'Neill displayed "obvious signs of impairment," and he was arrested and transported. After a breath test was administered, they booked O'Neill into the parish jail.