Members of LSP Cadet Class 108 Graduate Training Academy

Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 108th Cadet Class on Friday.
The class, consisting of 43 cadets, were recognized in a ceremony was hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy at First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
According to a release, the cadets from across the state began their 23-week training at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on January 4, 2026. During this period, they received comprehensive instruction in areas such as crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal updates, advanced firearms training, leadership skills, and a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, these cadets earned their Louisiana State Police badge today.
With the training academy now complete, the new Troopers will be assigned across the state and will participate in a 16-week field training program under the guidance and supervision of experienced Field Training Officers.
If you're interested in the process of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, you can visit the agency's recruiting page at http://lsp.org/recruit.html [lsp.org] or contact an LSP Recruiter at LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.
Applicants who do not meet the current LSP minimum qualifications are encouraged to explore immediate positions available within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety. For more information, visit https://www.lsp.org/about/leadershipsections/support/dpspolice/ [lsp.org] or email [LSPRecruiting@LA.gov]LSPRecruiting@LA.gov.
The following is a list of graduates and their respective Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Halie Alexander
Sean Burrell
Ashton Dewey
Lane Foster
Troop B – Kenner
Herbert Franklin
Tyler Frederick
Nicholas Gauthreaux
Adam Sauter
Christopher Watson
Troop C – Gray
Cameron Averitt
Troop D – Lake Charles
Hedgemann Carter
Jesse Fruge
Christian Heyd
Clayton Spears
Troop E – Alexandria
John Boone
Tyler Nelson
William Rymer
Beau Skinner
Troop F – Monroe
Jacob Hamby
Justin Horath
Gentry Johnston
Nickolas Moore
Samuel Parker
Troop G – Bossier City
Joshua Keeler
Isaiah Phillips
Anthony Visciotti
Troop I – Lafayette
Justin Broussard
Morgan Burke
Hannah Charpentier
Dylan Fontenot
Landen Johnson
Michael LaCour
Zoie LaVergne
Blake Martin
Troop L – Mandeville
Olivia Collins
Alexander Kitch
Blake Pellegrin
Cody Pruitt
John Thornhill
Troop NOLA – New Orleans
Giovanni Gonzalez
Eric Hill
Aleksey Posobilov
Matthew Wallace