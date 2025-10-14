Medicare Open Enrollment starts tomorrow; LDI has info

Medicare Open Enrollment Begins October 15The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) is reminding Medicare beneficiaries to carefully review their coverage and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period.

Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs October 15 through December 7, gives Louisianans an opportunity to explore their coverage options for 2026.

Beneficiaries can use this time to make changes to their plan, including:



Changing from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan or from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare

Switching from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another

Adjusting their current Medicare Part D Prescription plans

Beneficiaries who decide to switch plans should confirm their preferred doctors are in the new company’s network of providers.

“There are several important changes that Medicare beneficiaries should be aware of when reviewing their coverage,” said Vicki Dufrene, director of the Louisiana Senior Health Insurance Program (LaSHIP). “Take time to look at your Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage. These documents contain all the details and changes about your plan’s coverage for the coming year. Our LaSHIP counselors are here to help consumers navigate the Open Enrollment process and find the best plans for their needs.”

Drug Coverage Updates

Beginning in 2026, the cost of out-of-pocket prescription drug coverage under Medicare Part D will cap at $2,100. Drug plans under Medicare Part D cannot charge more than $35 for a one-month supply of covered insulin, and beneficiaries will not have to pay a deductible for insulin.

Other Key Changes



Medicare Advantage plans may require you to obtain a referral before seeing a specialist

Some services may require prior authorization

Medicare beneficiaries who are satisfied with their coverage are not required to take action to maintain it.

LaSHIP is housed within the LDI and has partner organizations across the state. Medicare beneficiaries can contact LaSHIP by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov/LaSHIP [ldi.la.gov]. You can also view the 2026 Medicare prescription drug plans [ldi.la.gov].