Medicare Open Enrollment starts Friday, and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding beneficiaries that the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is available to help them navigate the process.

Consumers are advised to review their Medicare coverage options and benefits during the enrollment period, which runs from October 15 through December 7.

You can contact SHIIP by calling the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) at 1-800-259-5300 or by visiting ldi.la.gov. SHIIP is housed within the LDI, and has partner organizations statewide that offer free and confidential help with Medicare and other health insurance matters.

"Our SHIIP staff is available by phone or virtual counseling to help clear some of the confusion surrounding Medicare plans and help consumers get the coverage they need for the upcoming year," said Commissioner Donelon. "This is especially important for Medicare beneficiaries affected by Hurricane Ida who may not have access to their regular doctors and care team. The SHIIP staff can help identify what doctors and health centers can fill those gaps."

During the open enrollment period, you can adjust your existing plans in various ways. If you're contemplating switching companies, make sure your preferred doctors are in the new company's network of providers.

If you like your current coverage and it's still available for 2022, you don't need to take any action to keep it.

Visit medicare.gov for more information.

