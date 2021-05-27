Medical marijuana: Smokable form approved in La. Senate

Medical marijuana patients in Louisiana will likely be able to access the smokable form of the drug, after the state Legislature agreed to expand the program, according to The Advocate.

On Thursday, the state Senate voted 23-to-14 to approve Rep. Tanner Magee’s House Bill 391. That bill lets patients buy up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana flower every two weeks from the nine licensed marijuana pharmacies throughout the state.

The bill will then head to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards who has indicated he will sign it.

The current law only allows medical marijuana patients to obtain non-smokable forms like tinctures, gummies, and inhalers.

Read more by The Advocate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel