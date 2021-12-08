Med Express Ambulance to be acquired by Global Medical Response

Med Express Ambulance, which serves South Louisiana areas and is headquartered in Alexandria, is being acquired by Global Medical Response.

The company announced Wednesday that Global Medical Response (GMR) and Med Express Ambulance Service leaders have signed an agreement for GMR to purchase the assets of Med Express. Med Express has 350 team members and a fleet of 70 ambulances, wheelchair vans and support vehicles.

According to a release, employees will continue to serve their local communities under the Med Express brand as the company becomes part of the GMR family.

Mark Majors, CEO of Med Express, said the company has provided outstanding emergency medical service to more than a half-million Louisiana residents for nearly 30 years.

“The Med Express roots run deep, and we have a strong commitment to our mission of caring for our local communities. This is a positive move forward for everyone here in Louisiana, as GMR has the breadth of resources to continue supporting and providing outstanding services for our team members and our Louisiana communities.”

Majors said Med Express has worked with Air Evac Lifeteam, an emergency air ambulance team that is part of the GMR family, for several years.

Randy Owen, CEO for GMR, said the Med Express tradition of care will continue with the acquisition. “GMR is pleased to continue providing ground EMS service in Louisiana with the strong team at Med Express. Together, Med Express and Air Evac Lifeteam will provide clinical excellence and medical transportation to patients in need.”

GMR provides fire service for the oil and gas industry and airport fire rescue services in Louisiana.

“We also offer our Access2Care technology solutions that allow health systems to request an ambulance online, a service we provide in many areas of the country. We are proud to bring these innovations to the Med Express customers in Louisiana.”

