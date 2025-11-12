Measles exposure confirmed at New Orleans airport

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed the third case of measles this year in the state.

This most recent case was in an adult resident of Region 9 (comprising Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes). The patient was exposed to measles during international travel.

"The individual was not hospitalized and will remain in isolation until no longer infectious. This patient’s vaccination status is unknown. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released," a release states.

A public exposure occurred at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport:

Location: Concourse B and beyond the security checkpoint

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person leaves, and the stated exposure window includes that time. Anyone who was on the same flight as a person with a confirmed case of measles will be notified directly by the public health department of their place of residence.

This is the third measles case reported in Louisiana in 2025. The first two cases were travel-associated, both in adult residents of Region 1 (comprised of Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard parishes). LDH initially announced [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net] these cases in April and concluded its epidemiological investigation on May 9. One of the confirmed cases was linked to international travel, and neither of the individuals required hospitalization. The first patient was unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of the second patient is unknown.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among individuals who have not received the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected. Measles can result in hospitalization and, in extreme cases, death. The measles virus can be especially dangerous for babies and young children, pregnant women, and people who have compromised immune systems.

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized against measles. To be considered immune, adults need at least one dose of the MMR vaccine given after the age of 1. Individuals born before 1957 or who had measles as a child are considered immune. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether the MMR vaccine is right for you.

What to do if you were at the specified location, date, and time of exposure:

Find out if you have been vaccinated for measles or have had measles previously. If you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need an MMR. You can also check your family’s vaccine status at MyIR [dslglkcbb.cc.rs6.net].

If you are not immune to measles, the MMR vaccine may help reduce your risk of developing measles. Your healthcare provider can advise and monitor you for signs and symptoms of measles.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms of measles include:

Fever (101° F or higher)

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red and blotchy

The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body.

The rash may last five to six days.

If you see a provider in person, please notify your provider that you have been exposed to measles before you arrive so that they can make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk.

Additional information for providers and the general public can be found here.