Measles case confirmed in Louisiana

STATE NEWS — Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a measles case in Region One of the state, which includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.

The case is tied to a pediatric patient who was exposed during international travel. The patient, who was partially vaccinated, has been quarantined and is receiving treatment, but there were two public exposures to be aware of:



Location: Target Kenner, 1401 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, La. 70065

Date: Friday, April 17

Location: Walmart Supercenter, 300 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, La. 70065

Date: Friday, April 17



Anyone who was at the locations on this date may have been exposed.

This is the first measles case reported in Louisiana in 2026.

According to LDH, measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among individuals who have not received the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected. Measles can result in hospitalization and, in extreme cases, death. The measles virus can be especially dangerous for babies and young children, pregnant women, and people who have compromised immune systems.

According to LDH, the best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized against measles. Adults need at least one dose of MMR vaccine given after the age of 1. Individuals born before 1957 or who had measles as a child are considered immune. Talk to your health care provider about whether the MMR vaccine is right for you.