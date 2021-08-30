Mayor of Lafitte says rescue boats will be arriving soon

The Mayor of Jean Lafitte sent out a message to residents on Sunday night after many were left stranded in their homes due to rising waters.

Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. wrote on Facebook that rescue boats would be out to residents as soon as weather permitted.

Rescue teams are being put together to rescue those who were in immediate or imminent danger.

Residents were asked to either message the mayor or call 911 to be placed on the rescue list.

Those not in imminent danger were asked to wait.

Lafitte was placed under a mandatory evacuation on Saturday.

Responses have populated under that post from residents and those in other nearby communities who are asking for help for themselves or trapped family and friends.

Kerner said that the Town of Jean Lafitte Tidal Surge Levees have overtopped. Around 200 to 250 people are in "imminent danger" from the levee failure.

"Please prepare yourself if you live inside the tidal surge system," his post read. "If you need help please call 504-382-0151 504-377-6217 or 504-722-6808."

