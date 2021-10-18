Watch
Marksville woman dies following Rapides Parish crash

KATC
Courtesy Louisiana State Police / Facebook
Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 18, 2021
A Marksville woman has died following a crash earlier this month in Rapides Parish.

According to State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, on LA Hwy 107 near Ruby Wise Road. 52-year-old Charlotte Hemmingway was traveling northbound on the highway when the vehicle traveled off the road and into a ditch, where it began to overturn, police say.

Hemmingway, who was unrestrained, was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Troop E was notified on October 18 that Hemmingway had succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation; toxicology samples were taken and will be obtained for analysis.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 44 fatal crashes, resulting in 46 deaths. Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a crash. Failure to do so can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

