Marksville woman accused of trying to frame another for bomb threats

Bomb and shooting threats sent to two schools and the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse were sent by someone seeking revenge on another person she was mad at, deputies say.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Krystal Smith, 42, of Marksville in connection with the threats. She was booked with nine counts terrorizing, nine counts cyberstalking, two counts obstruction of justice and five counts filing false public records.

They say that she sent threats against schools in Marksville and Cottonport, as well as the courthouse because she was mad at someone, and tried to make it look like they had made the threats.

Deputies say it was a combiation of interviews, technology, search warrants and "good old-fashioned police work" that led to her arrest.

The threats were made by emails and text messages, and deputies say this was "a case of revenge and retaliation" and not a real threat.

"Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance to APSO in the investigation. He would also like to thank the Marksville PD, Cottonport PD, and Tunica-Biloxi PD for their assistance in ensuring the safety of the Courthouse, Marksville Elementary, and St. Mary's Catholic School," a release states.