Manufacturing and Logistics Jobs Featured at Sept. 27 Online Career Fair

Registration is open for an online career fair offering manufacturing and logistics jobs.

The online event, hosted by Louisiana Economic Development, is set for 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on September 27. You can register in advance or during the event.

Companies from across the state are hiring for positions in areas such as welding, quality assurance, management, maintenance, assembly, mechanics, material handling and more.

So far, five companies hoping to fill almost 70 job openings have committed to the event:



Bollinger Houma Shipyard, Houma

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River

SafeSource Direct, Broussard

SLB, Shreveport

Southland Steel, Amite



Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page here. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.

The state starting using the FastStart software, more than 3,500 people have participated in 35 online job fairs. If you want to be notified about the jairs, which are generally organized by industry, you can sign up for emails here.