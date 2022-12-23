Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested

A Mansura woman was found dead of stab wounds Thursday, and deputies have arrested her son.

Lisa Roy Mose, 56, was found dead in her Earl Street home Thursday evening by Hessmer Police. HPD called in the investigative unit of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office for help in investigating what appeared to be a homicide.

Detectives and the Avoyelles Parish Coroner's Office determined she died of multiple stab wounds.

Investigators allege that her son, Daniel Jake McWilliams, 27, left the scene in a vehicle that contained evidence connected to the murder. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder. He's been booked into the Avoyelles Parish jail and no bond has yet been set for his release.

Detectives say this investigation is still ongoing, and Avoyelles Sheriff David L. Dauzat is asking that anyone with information about this homicide please contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center, or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

Dauzat said the Hessmer Police Department, Marksville Police Department, Tunica-Biloxi Police Department, Moreauville Police Department, and the Cottonport Police Department assisted or offered assistance in securing the scene, and the investigation.