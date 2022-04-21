Manhunt underway for Union Parish escaped inmate who killed co-worker

BATON ROUGE, La. – A multi-agency manhunt and investigation are underway for a Union Parish Work Release inmate who stabbed a coworker at his job and fled. Law enforcement is searching for 48-year-old Bruce Causey. He stabbed a coworker at Foster Farms in Farmerville, Louisiana. The unnamed victim died later from his injuries.

Causey is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last sighting of Causey was in Monroe, Louisiana Thursday, April 21 around 11 a.m.

Causey is currently serving time for three charges including attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (East Baton Rouge Parish - 7 years and 6 months), Possession of Cocaine (East Baton Rouge Parish - 25 years), and second degree battery (Concordia Parish - 1 year), and has been locked up with the Department of Corrections since March 19, 2014. All three of these sentences are being served concurrently.

Causey has been with Union Parish Work Release since March 1, 2021. He was scheduled for release to good time parole supervision on September 9, 2022. Causey had 1,442 days of jail credit applied to his sentence for the time he spent in parish prison awaiting sentencing. He also had a pending parole hearing scheduled for May 12, 2022.

If you know the whereabouts of Causey, contact the Union Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-368-3124, or your local law enforcement agency in your area.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details are available at this time.

