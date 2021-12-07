Man rescued from sinking vessel south of Marsh Island

A man was rescued on Monday after his sailboat began taking on water south of Marsh Island.

The Coast Guard says the man was rescued on December 6 from a sailing vessel 63 miles south of Marsh Island

Watchstanders received a call via a cellphone from the owner of the sailing vessel Bad Influence stating his vessel had lost power and was taking on water.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew from New Orleans and a Coast Guard airplane crew from Corpus Christi were diverted to assist.

USCG says the helicopter crew arrived on scene and safely hoisted the man from the vessel and took him to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson.

The man reportedly had only a minor knee injury and arrived at the airport in good condition.

