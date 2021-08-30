Man rescued from collapsed home in New Orleans

On Sunday evening Fire Fighters in New Orleans pulled a man from a collapsed building as Hurricane Ida barreled through southeast Louisiana.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the area of Upperline and LaSalle Street to the report the collapsed home.

Firefighters say one man was pulled from the structure.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel