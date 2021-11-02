Man killed during shooting incident with Houma officers

A man is dead following a shooting incident with officers in Houma on Monday evening.

According to reports, Houma Police responded to a disturbance call around 4:00 pm on November 1 in the area of Downtown Court in Houma.

The shooting occurred after police allegedly got into an altercation with the suspect.

One of the officers reportedly fired a weapon and wounded the suspect. That person was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

No details about the altercation between officers and the suspect were released. No officers were injured.

Louisiana State Police is now investigating the incident.

