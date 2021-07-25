Man dies in tubing accident in Amite River

A fifty-two year old man has died following a tubing accident in the Amite River on Saturday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, they were called out to the scene of an incident where a man went underwater after launching from Tiki Tubing on July 24, 2021.

Sheriff Jason Ard says that detectives learned from witnesses that the man, identified as 52-year-old Elson Johnson of Deville, was off the tube and got into waist deep water. He slipped down and struggled to come back to the surface, they say.

LPSO says that attempts to revive him failed.

Cause of death will be pending the results of an autopsy, they say.

According to WBRZ, on July 17, 15 Tiki Tubers were rescued from the Amite River after tubing while the water was at an unsafe level. Last month, one Tiki Tuber drowned after a tubing accident.

