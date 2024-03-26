Man dies after fist fight at Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of 26-year-old Devin Repath. Repath was involved in a fist fight on March 23, 2024, at approximately 1:18 am at 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Repath was taken to a local hospital after being struck and knocked unconscious.

He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning from injuries sustained during the struggle, officials report.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.