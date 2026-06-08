Man attacked by alligator during DWI investigation in St. Charles Parish

(KALB) - A man was attacked by an alligator during a DWI investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.

On Sunday, Troop B responded to reports of a Toyota Supra driving recklessly on I-10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and had a tire blowout.

State troopers later found the Supra heading south I-310 in St. Charles Parish and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Victor M. Rivas, 40, of Montz. He was showing signs of impairment and fled on foot, jumping from the elevated section of I-310 into the swamp below.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputes and LSP found him walking along Hwy 61. When law enforcement approached, he again went into the swamp and was attacked by an alligator. Rivas had injuries to both of his arms, but kept trying to flee from law enforcement.

He was eventually located and taken into custody with the help of a drone.

Rivas was taken to a hospital for treatment and charged with DWI (second offense) and resisting an officer. More warrants were obtained for hit and run and careless operation in connection with the earlier Jefferson Parish crash.