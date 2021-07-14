Man arrested in EBR fatal hit and run with pedestrian

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday by state police in connection with a fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Following an investigation, troopers arrested 47-year-old Shawn Andre of Baton Rouge in connection with fatal crash that occurred July 8 on LA Hwy 946 (Joor Road) and its intersection with Mickens Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash, which occurred around 2:00 am, claimed the life of 41-year-old David Copening of Baton Rouge.

Troopers say Andre was determined by investigators to be the driver of the vehicle that struck Copening while he was walking on Hwy 946.

Andre allegedly fled the scene after striking Copening who died at the scene.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Andre on July 12 on charges related to a separate incident. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on three counts of Obstruction of Justice, two counts of Battery of a dating partner, one count of Filing false public records, and one count of Telephone communications; Improper language; Harassment in the 23rd Judicial District (Ascension Parish).

Following his arrest, another warrant was obtained for Andre on July 13 in 19th Judicial District (East Baton Rouge Parish) for one count of Hit and Run and one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Upon his release from the Ascension Parish Jail, troopers say Andre will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail

