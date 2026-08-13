Man arrested in April for threats against festival released, no charges filed

The Times Picayune is reporting that a former North Carolina law enforcement officer accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting at a New Orleans festival was quietly released from jail over the summer after his charges were refused, court and jail records show.

Christopher Gillum, 45, was released from the Orleans Justice Center on June 25 after a grand jury declined to indict him on a charge of terrorizing. Documents filed in Orleans Criminal Court show Attorney General Liz Murrill’s office filed to officially drop the charges on June 30, the newspaper reports.

“A grand jury declined charges based on the facts showing that this individual was arrested in Florida, was from another state, and never made it to Louisiana,” Murrill said in a statement posted to social media Thursday. “The individual made vague statements to family members, but those statements did not directly state an intent to carry out any crimes in Louisiana.”

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