Man accused of rape allegedly lured child to his home using candy

A Pierre Part man has been accused of luring a child to his home last week and committing sex crimes.

32-year-old Richard Paul Allemond, Jr. was arrested following a June 4 investigation that began as a possible kidnapping.

During their investigation, detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office learned that the child had allegedly been lured by Allemond to his residence with a promise of providing candy.

Once the child was inside, police say Allemond allegedly committed several sex crimes upon the child.

Allemond was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of first degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

His bond is set at $500,000.

The Sheriff's Office says that the information relative to a possible kidnapping is being investigated and has since been referred to the Criminal Investigations Divisions.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel