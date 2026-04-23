Man accused of planning mass shooting at New Orleans festival

Florida law enforcement arrested a man last night who allegedly was "heading to do a mass shooting at a large festival in Louisiana."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos of a man being arrested, as well as a weapon and ammo, on their Facebook page Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, they reported that Christopher Gillum of Chapel Hill, North Carolina was arrested without incident in Destin, Florida.

He is wanted in Orleans Parish by state police for "terroristic threats."

"Authorities obtained information Gillum planned to travel to a festival in New Orleans to conduct a mass shooting and then commit suicide by cop," the release states.

They said they seized a handgun and about 200 rounds of ammo from his hotel room.

Jazz Fest starts tomorrow.