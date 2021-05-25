Man accused of killing deputy arrested

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - A 51-year-old Elmer man has been arrested in the homicide investigation from the May 15 shooting involving an off-duty Rapides Parish Deputy, Mark Lewis.

Victor Paul Bellino was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. No bond has been set at the time of this release.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has affected so many people in our community as well as our department,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We continue to pray for God’s comfort to all those involved.”

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

