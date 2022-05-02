Mamou woman dies in fiery Allen Parish crash

State Police have identified the woman who died in an Allen Parish crash Friday.

The accident happened on La. 26, must north of La. 104, at about 9 a.m. Friday, state police say.

Just before the crash, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office had received several calls about a Lexus driving north on La. 26 at a high rate of speed. At the same time, an oversize crane truck was turning into a private driveway, and the Lexus struck the side of the truck. The car then burst into flames.

The driver, identified as Teela Louise Christian, 37, of Mamou, sustained fatal injuries.

Troopers say speed is considered to be a factor and seat belt use is unknown due to the extent of damage to the Lexus. The driver of the crane truck was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.