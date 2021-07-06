Mall of Louisiana closed as fire department searches for missing python

BATON ROUGE — A missing python has shut down the Mall of Louisiana on Tuesday.

According to the Advocate, The St. George Fire Department says the mall was closed on Tuesday after the reptile escaped from it's enclosure.

Crews from the fire department were asked to find the missing python inside the shopping center at around 10:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said the python likely escaped from within the Blue Zoo Aquarium of Baton Rouge, which opened to the public earlier this year in the mall.

