Main hurricane satellite is out until further notice

A satellite key to tracking hurricanes in the Atlantic basin is out until further notice, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday, the Times Picayune reports.

GOES-19 is the main instrument used to identify tropical waves as they strengthen and move over the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf, providing real-time tracking for forecasting, the newspaper reports.

The satellite went into a safehold late Wednesday and engineers “are working to recover the satellite and will share a recovery timeline when available,” the NOAA Office of Satellite Operations said in a maintenance report.

The Picayune also reports that GOES-19 is also the main tool tracking weather patterns such as lightning strikes, ocean temperatures and more for Louisiana and other Gulf Coast residents.

To read the whole story, click here.