M.J. Foster Promise Program application opening for year two

The application for the M.J. Foster Promise Program, administered by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), will reopen for its second year of funding on Thursday, June 1.

Current eligible and eligible-waitlisted students have a priority deadline of June 15.

Geared toward adult learners (21 and older), the M.J. Foster Promise Program was created to provide financial support for eligible adult students who are earning credentials that align with high-demand jobs in Louisiana’s growing industry sectors, such as construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics.

Students interested in applying for the program should complete the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application.

The award amount of $3,200 per award year is for a student enrolled full-time. Students can receive a maximum of $6,400 over a period of three years. A student may receive the maximum award amount of $6,400 in one year for certain high-cost programs.

First time students interested in applying for the M.J. Foster Promise Program can submit an online application here.

Visit the M.J. Foster Promise Program website for more information.

About the M.J. Foster Promise Program

Named after former Louisiana Governor Mike J. Foster, the M.J. Foster Promise Program provides financial assistance to eligible students who enroll in a qualified program at a two-year public college or university, or an accredited proprietary school licensed by the Board of Regents to pursue an associate degree, or a shorter-term postsecondary education credential required for certain high-demand, high-wage occupations aligned with Louisiana’s workforce priorities.