LWF: Help migrating birds by turning out the lights

As peak spring bird migration begins along the Gulf Coast and bird populations continue to decline, Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is urging residents and businesses statewide to take part in its Lights Out Louisiana initiative to help protect migratory birds.

More than 2 billion birds will pass through the Gulf Coast this spring on their journey north. Many birds rely on the moon and stars to navigate, but artificial light from homes and buildings can disorient them, often leading to fatal collisions. Species like the wood thrush, Henslow’s sparrow, bobolink, prothonotary warbler, and Kentucky warbler are already experiencing concerning population declines.

According to the LWF, with just a few simple changes, Louisianians can play a meaningful role in protecting these birds during one of the most critical times of year:



Turn off unnecessary lights nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m . during migration season.

. during migration season. Be mindful of exterior lighting : avoid illuminating trees and gardens where birds rest, and close blinds to reduce indoor light spill

: avoid illuminating trees and gardens where birds rest, and close blinds to reduce indoor light spill For essential safety lighting: aim lights downward, add shields to reduce glare, and use motion sensors

aim lights downward, add shields to reduce glare, and use motion sensors For larger buildings (over three stories): dim or shut off decorative and non-essential lighting, reduce floodlights, and switch to warmer LEDs (<3000 K) where possible

If you want to keep track, you can monitor BirdCast, a migration forecasting tool, throughout the season.

You can learn more about the Lights Out Louisiana Initiative here.