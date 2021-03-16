LWC website expected to be back online Wednesday

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says they are expecting their website to be back online by noon Wednesday March 17, 2021.

In a statement Tuesday LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie says that the delay comes as the American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 11, 2021. The plan will extend federal UI benefits until September 6, 2021.

"With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants' filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed. Claimants will be able to file this week, and payments will process this week," Dejoie stated.

LWC expects the system to be fully functional no later than noon on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. "The 72 hours needed for programming and testing will improve system functionality and claims processing," Dejoie added.

As normal, all claimants have until Saturday at 11:59 P.M. to complete Weekly Certifications.

"We remind claimants concerned about filing based on SSN that all numbers are accepted Wednesday through Saturday," the statement reads.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel