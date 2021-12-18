LWC reaches out to past claimants for possible pandemic benefits reconsideration

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) will reach out to nearly 12,000 past unemployment claimants who were previously disqualified for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits to see if expanded eligibility provisions may apply to them, according to Saturday's press release.

LWC say they will directly message claimants who could be up for benefits reconsideration through the agency’s HiRE website.

Claimants are encouraged to check their HiRE Message Center for guidance and next steps.

The PUA program ended in Louisiana effective July 31, 2021.

They report only individuals who were disqualified on a PUA claim filed prior to April 29, 2021, are part of this outreach and possibly eligible for reconsideration.

If you are not contacted by LWC, you are not eligible, they say.

The LWC will review all submitted requests on a case-by-case basis.

A submitted request does not guarantee payment of benefits.

Individuals are reminded that information submitted as part of this effort must be truthful and is under the penalty of perjury. Any intentional misrepresentation can be determined as fraud.

Individuals found to have committed unemployment insurance fraud may be subject to criminal prosecution.

About the Louisiana Workforce Commission

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is an agency of state government that administers programs designed to enhance workforce growth and provide family-sustaining jobs for Louisiana residents.

The commission monitors employment, administers unemployment compensation and tax funds, provides training resources for employers and employees and oversees worker compensation benefits.

The agency also gathers and supplies information on the labor market and occupational sectors in Louisiana.

For more information, click here.

