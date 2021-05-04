LWC partnering with ID.me to combat unemployment ID theft

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me to combat unemployment identity theft.

Beginning Wednesday, May 5, LWC's HiRE online portal for filing unemployment claims will incorporate ID.me's identity verification program at the beginning of the application process for new claims as a part of enhanced fraud prevention.

"Verifying the identity of the person filing for unemployment at the start will help speed the overall claim review and approval process, while also ensuring that any benefits paid go to the right person," said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.

Individuals filing new unemployment claims on the HiRE website will be briefly redirected to ID.me's website to create an ID.me account to verify their identity before being allowed to proceed with the claim registration.

Users should save the recovery code provided in case they do not complete the verification the first time or need to change devices to complete the process. The automated self-service ID verification process takes about five minutes to complete for about 85 percent of users. For the others, ID.me offers video chats with trained representatives who assist with the ID verification.

Common reasons for self-service failure include:

• ID document photo may be blurry or shadowed, or otherwise unreadable

• Data sources - like credit bureaus - may have incorrect, insubstantial or outdated information. Common

reasons include thin credit files, individuals with name changes and individuals without a permanent

address

• Credit history may be nonexistent

• Phone number may not be associated with their name

Those who use the ID.me verification when filing their new unemployment claim will have their identity verified much faster, eliminating extra steps in the claim review process. Identity verification for COVID-19 related unemployment claims is a requirement, per federal regulations.

LWC also plans to expand the ID.me functionality in the near future to already existing unemployment claims still pending review for identity verification.

Louisiana joins a growing number of states using ID.me to combat ID theft and prevent unemployment benefits fraud. Almost 70 percent of the U.S. population is using ID.me for unemployment identity verification. ID.me is also used by a number of federal government agencies, including the Social Security Administration, U.S. Treasury, and the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Tips for Successful ID.me Verification

• Ensure all documentation is current and not expired

• Create a clear digital copy of your documents

o Match the orientation to the document

o Turn off the flash to reduce glare

o Place your document against a dark background

o Make sure there are no other objects in the photo

o Take the photo straight on, not at an angle

o Your document should fill up as much of the frame as possible without cutting any of it off. All 4 corners should be visible

• Make sure your submission does not contain any errors or typos

• Your phone number must be associated with your name and address

Learn more about ID.me here.

