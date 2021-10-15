LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims rise for week ending October 9

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending October 9, 2021 rose to 3,141 from the week ending October 2, 2021.

That's an increase of 11 initial claims from the previous week's total of 3,130.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending October 10, 2020, 13,577 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 4,331 from the previous week’s average of 7,057. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending October 9, 2021 decreased to 36,425 from the week ending October 2, 2021 total of 40,302. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 165,320 for the week ending October 10, 2020, according to LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 40,691 from the previous week’s average of 40,926.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has both in person and online tools to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.

