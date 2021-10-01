LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending September 25

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending September 25, 2021 dropped to 3,947 from the week ending September 18, 2021.

That's a decrease of 3,160 initial claims from the previous week's total of 7,107.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending September 26, 2020, 16,296 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 8,705 from the previous week’s average of 8,233. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending September 25, 2021 decreased to 43,003 from the week ending September 18, 2021 total of 43,034. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 214,860 for the week ending September 26, 2020, according to LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 39,250 from the previous week’s average of 37,414.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard

