LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending October 23

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says that the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending October 23, 2021 dropped to 2,102 from the week ending October 16, 2021.

That is a decrease of 702 initial claims from the previous week's total of 2,804.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending October 24, 2020, 9,943 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 2,794 from the previous week’s average of 3,256. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending October 23, 2021 decreased to 26,314 from the week ending October 16, 2021 total of 31,305. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 128,378 for the week ending October 24, 2020, according to LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 33,587 from the previous week’s average of 37,759.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

