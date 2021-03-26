LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending March 20

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 20, 2021 dropped to 6,468 from the week ending March 13, 2021

That's a decrease of 727 initial claims from the previous week's total of 7,195.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending March 21, 2020, 72,438 initial claims were filed

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 6,936 from the previous week’s average of 6,931. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending March 20, 2021 decreased to 40,840 from the week ending March 13, 2021 total of 46,170. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,143 for the week ending March 21, 2020, LWC says.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 47,060 from the previous week’s average of 50,030.

In person and online tools are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help claimants file and process their claims.

In addition, the agency says resources can be found at their 62 local offices statewide. Those resources include job fair opportunities, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Those interested in viewing initial claims by industry and by parish can click here.

