LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending August 28

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says that initial unemployment insurance claims for week ending August 28 dropped to 2,060 from the week ending August 21.

That's a decrease of 157 initial claims from the previous week's total of 2,217.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending August 29, 2020, 16,191 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 2,255 from the previous week’s average of 2,547. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending August 28, 2021 decreased to 35,659 from the week ending August 21, 2021 total of 37,315. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 249,610 for the week ending August 29, 2020, according to the LWC.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 39,350 from the previous week’s average of 42,243.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in-person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page, and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.

