LWC: Initial unemployment insurance claims drop for week ending April 10

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 10, 2021 dropped to 9,809 from the week ending April 3, 2021.

That's a decrease of 2,454 initial claims from the previous week's total of 9,809.

For a comparison, LWC says that during the week ending April 11, 2020, 79,653 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 10,346 from the previous week’s average of 9,693. The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending April 10, 2021 increased to 50,796 from the week ending April 3, 2021 total of 46,530. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 217,532 for the week ending April 11, 2020, LWC says.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 45,178 from the previous week’s average of 44,022.

In person and online tools are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help claimants file and process their claims.

In addition, the agency says resources can be found at their 62 local offices statewide. Those resources include job fair opportunities, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, click here and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.

Those interested in viewing initial claims by industry and by parish can click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel