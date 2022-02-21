Lt Gov: Louisiana's littering unacceptable, disgusts him

BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana’s new task force to fight a persistent litter problem says he saw mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along the highway as he drove to the group’s first meeting.

The Daily Advertiser reports that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told the Governor’s Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement that he saw a mattress, rolls of shrink-wrap and cans along the highway as he drove from his home in Covington.

He said he was disgusted. The task force met Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the group that the state's litter problem may be the worst it's been in his life.

