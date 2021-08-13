Lt. Gen. Honore: If you trust boudin balls, you can take the vaccine

In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Louisiana, retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore' is out with a creative analogy.

"If you eat boudin balls and hot dogs and you trust that, you can take this shot. This show has been proven, it's based on science."

Honore' says he encounters people daily who are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He gained popularity among Louisianans for his role as the commander of the joint task force that coordinated military efforts in areas across the Gulf Coast affected by Hurricane Katrina.

The message was part of a campaign for the Bring Back Louisiana Sleeves Up campaign.

Have you taken the shot? Join @ltgrusselhonore in going #SleevesUp! Don’t wait get your FREE, SAFE, and EASY vaccine now by visiting https://t.co/SnsczkwHzW or calling 855-453-0774! pic.twitter.com/LEoIStFUwt — BringBackLouisianaSleevesUp (@SleevesUpLA) August 12, 2021

