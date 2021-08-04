LSU vax protocols: Show proof or get tested monthly

LSU students who don't provide proof of vaccination will have to be tested monthly for COVID, the university has announced.

"All students attending on-campus classes or participating in campus activities will be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 5 days prior to arrival on campus. Alternatively, students may provide proof of vaccination or a positive test in the last 90 days to opt-out," the COVID dashboard for LSU states. "Students who are not vaccinated will be required to get tested periodically throughout the semester. Testing may be required more frequently for students living in Residential Housing."

To read about LSU's rules and protocol for COVID, click here.

We reached out to UL for their policy, and here is their most recent:

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is not requiring students or employees be vaccinated but is strongly encouraging that they take this important step to protect themselves and others.

The University is requiring that students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings while indoors. It also recommends that masks be worn while outdoors on University property.

The social distancing measures that have been in place since the pandemic began will continue. Classroom capacities have been set at 75% to ensure distancing adheres to the latest state and federal guidance.

A daily self-check questionnaire allows students and employees to voluntary report their vaccination status.

The University will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. A campus vaccination clinic is planned for Aug. 24 and 25 in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health.

To encourage student vaccination, the University initiated the “Don’t Wait! Vaccinate!” incentives campaign. In addition to campus signage and social media messaging, this initiative includes a contest in which fully vaccinated students can register for prizes, including two iPhone 12s, two MacBook Airs, two Oculus Quests, two Apple Watches and two chances to win campus parking.

Students residing on campus who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been instructed to quarantine or isolate will have the option of remaining on campus in a dedicated housing space or moving to an off-campus location, such as their personal residences.

Meals will be delivered to students isolating or quarantining on campus.

Plans are in place for hybrid, hyflex and/or remote instruction, if necessary. All class syllabi will include information related to University COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

University housing will be open to students, and visitors will be allowed.

Events are permitted on campus, if organizers are prepared to follow mandated procedures and policies for social distancing and mask wearing.