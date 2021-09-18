LSU unenrolls 27 students for failing to comply with COVID-19 entry protocols

LSU has expelled 27 students for failing to comply with COVID-19 entry protocols, the university said Friday.

78 students received notices earlier this week that they were being unenrolled from LSU because they didn't complete an online entry process to notify the university of their vaccination status, a recent negative test, or a positive test from the last three months, our media partners at The Advocate report. Those students were given a 50% refund and the opportunity to re-enroll if they turned in their information before 4:00 Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson confirmed that 51 of those 78 students "took the necessary steps to remain part of the LSU community."

"Everyone has to do their part for us to have a successful fall, and that started with students letting us know if they had been vaccinated or to show proof of a negative COVID test or that they recently had COVID," said the spokesperson. "The goal from the start has been to get students in compliance and not for us to unenroll students."

Read The Advocate's full story here.

