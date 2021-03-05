LSU releases report on handling of sexual assault allegations on campus

LSU has its report from law firm Husch Blackwell providing details on how the university has handled allegations of sexual and domestic assault on campus.

The report was delivered publicly during the university's Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday, March 5.

The meeting began at 10 am and was livestreamed on the LSU website.

See the livestream provided by The Advocate:

The full report is below:

Following the meeting, LSU will post the full 148-page report, here.

"Perhaps most troubling of all the report's findings is the understanding that, whether through our actions or inactions, our institution betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect," Interim President Thomas Galligan said in a letter to the LSU community before the meeting.

"Our job is to protect our students and support them in their times of need. It has become clear we haven't always fully lived up to our commitment. That will no longer be the case," Galligan said. After the report is done, I will share a few of the many steps we must take toward strengthening our ability to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. And in the coming weeks, I will meet with many of you to share more details about how we will do that together."

